Returned WWE Superstar opens up on how Triple H persuaded him to come back to the company

Bronson Reed recently opened up about how Triple H persuaded him to return to WWE.

Bronson Reed's first run with WWE was quite successful. While he was never considered a top star in NXT, he was pushed enough to win the NXT North American Championship.

However, he was surprisingly released from the company in 2021. Following his release, he plied his trade in the independent scene and was making a huge splash before returning to WWE.

During a recent interview with The Inner Sanctum, Bronson Reed opened up about how Triple H persuaded him to return to the company for a second run.

“It was definitely something I had to think about,” he said. “I do have a great relationship with Hunter (Triple H) and I think the world of him and his vision and how he sees professional wrestling and what he’s doing with WWE. That definitely did persuade me to come back and I also thought you know, I was on the precipice of being something really big with New Japan Pro Wrestling."

He continued:

"But at the same time, I was also that in WWE before I stepped away and I didn’t get to do things like WrestleMania or SummerSlam. I was just recently in the Elimination Chamber, so those are the things that really persuaded me to come back and really prove myself and prove that I can be a featured guy in WWE.” [H/T The Inner Sanctum]

Bronson Reed feels his return under Triple H is going well

Ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event earlier this year, Bronson Reed opened up about his WWE return under Triple H by saying he feels it is going well.

"It was always something that I wanted to do. I always wanted to return to WWE. As soon as it became a possibility, I was like okay this is something that I need to do because it was unfinished business. I didn't get to be on RAW or SmackDown or do these premium live events. Already in my short time, I've only been on RAW television for a month and a half now, I'm in a chamber match. So, I think it is going well and I am excited for the match tomorrow," said Bronson Reed. [00:20 - 00:43]

You can check out the video below:

Bronson Reed has been dominant since returning to the WWE. We'll have to wait and see if Triple H & co. continues to push him as a big star.

