Returning star set to team up with Charlotte Flair on WWE SmackDown

Apart from Edge's battle against Sheamus, WWE SmackDown is now set to feature a returning star teaming up with Charlotte Flair to take on Damage CTRL.

Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Asuka competed for the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam. Bianca became the new champion, after which IYO SKY cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to become the new champion. Tonight's WWE SmackDown will look to continue the feud.

The company recently updated its official website and announced the returning Bianca Belair to team up with The Queen to take on Bayley and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL in a tag team match tonight.

The EST appeared to be injured at The Biggest Event of The Summer, so it will be interesting to see if she has completely recovered. Fans will also expect a thriller battle as the babyfaces go up against the top heels of the blue brand.

What else is in store for WWE SmackDown?

The Rated R Superstar Edge appeared on last week's episode to challenge Sheamus, a person he hasn't faced in singles competition, even though the two have been an integral part of the promotion for a very long time. The two will finally lock horns in a match rumored to possibly be Edge's last match in the company.

On last week's SmackDown, Rey Mysterio surprisingly challenged Austin Theory for the United States Championship after his fellow LWO stablemate Santos Escobar couldn't compete. The masked Hall of Famer defied the odds to become the new champion last week. Mysterio and Escobar will appear on The Grayson Waller Effect to address the win, a segment where fans can expect some drama involving Grayson Waller.

Jey Uso shocked the world when he announced he was out of WWE. While Roman Reigns is not expected to appear, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and Paul Heyman may be involved in a segment to keep The Bloodline storyline progressing.

