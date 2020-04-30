Returning Superstar thanks WWE for giving him one last chance

WWE

Jeff Hardy has thanked WWE for giving him the opportunity to have one more run with the company.

The three-time WWE World Champion entered an in-patient rehab facility in 2019 after he was arrested and charged with driving while impaired in Moore County, North Carolina.

Speaking on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Hardy said he does not want to make any predictions about his battles with addiction and alcoholism, but he is doing everything he can to be the best WWE Superstar he can be in the final years of his career.

“I’m not gonna predict anything. I’m just gonna know that I’ve done everything I possibly can to make this situation better for me now, and I thank WWE so much for giving me this last chance and believing in me. So yeah, I just want to stay true to that and be the best performer I possibly can be and get a few more years out of this body.”

Please credit After The Bell and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use these quotes.

Jeff Hardy’s WWE future

Sportskeeda’s Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz recently spoke about Braun Strowman’s Universal Championship reign and how long WWE could potentially keep him as Champion.

Jeff Hardy also mentioned to Corey Graves that he is aiming to win either the Universal Championship or WWE Championship before his WWE career comes to an end.

However, for the time being, the recent storyline developments on SmackDown appear to suggest that Sheamus will be Hardy’s first major rival since he returned in March.