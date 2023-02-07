Returning superstar threatens to get Adam Pearce fired on RAW

Adam Pearce was a busy man on the second-last episode of RAW before Elimination Chamber 2023. However, there has been one particular superstar displaying a level of entitlement that we haven't seen in a while. This is none other than Chelsea Green.

The former Impact Knockouts Champion returned to WWE after getting released and appeared in the Women's Royal Rumble match this year - beating Liv Morgan's record for the quickest Elimination at just five seconds.

While we saw Chelsea Green being rude to Adam Pearce on RAW last week, she took it up a notch this week.

When Adam Pearce said that he fulfilled her demands last week, including the Swiss Chocolate she asked for, she said that there is a difference between Swiss and Belgian Chocolate.

She was also bitter about not being in the Elimination Chamber match. By the end of their first interaction, Chelsea "Karen" Green threatened to get Pearce fired if he didn't comply with what she said and asked for.

Her second interaction with Pearce saw her tell him she was going out to the ring, and he needed to find a last-minute opponent for her. That is exactly what he found as she faced Asuka.

The new and improved Asuka decimated Chelsea Green despite getting attacked prematurely. After Asuka forced Chelsea Green to submit, Bianca Belair came out to wish her potential WrestleMania opponent(s) luck.

