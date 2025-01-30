The Royal Rumble is almost here and the predictions for the WWE show are predictably coming in thick and fast. Freddie Prinze Jr. has backed Charlotte Flair to win this year's women's match.

Inarguably amongst the greatest female wrestlers of all time, Charlotte has experienced an unusually long hiatus from the WWE ring due to an injury sustained at the end of 2023.

The Queen wasn't in the building for the last SmackDown episode but confirmed via a video message that she would be entering the Royal Rumble. Flair hasn't wrestled for over 400 days but given her reputation, would be one of the favorites to win the match. Freddie Prinze Jr. also believed Flair was being set up to be the last woman standing in the Royal Rumble.

Trending

The former WWE writer stated that Flair needed to skip the line of title contenders and head into WrestleMania as the Royal Rumble winner with a guaranteed title shot:

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

"I'm going with Charlotte Flair. Not only do I hope she is going to win, she is winning the damn thing. Straight up. You know, Charlotte Flair doesn't have to earn her way to the title. She wins the Royal Rumble, she gets the title match right away, that's how it works. WrestleMania, she will pick who she wants to go against." [From 12: 00 onwards]

Freddie Prinze Jr. assesses Charlotte Flair's WWE WrestleMania options

Charlotte Flair is a former Royal Rumble winner, having outlasted all her competitors in 2020 and went on to defeat Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36.

Flair would face Rhea Ripley again at WrestleMania 39, with Mami getting a win this time in one of the best women's wrestling matches in the event's history.

Freddie Prinze Jr. stated that Charlotte could decide to challenge Rhea for a third 'Mania outing and go after the Women's World Championship from RAW.

Prinze would also be intrigued by a potential clash between Flair and WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and he explained why:

"Rhea got her a** at WrestleMania, so maybe she wants revenge on Rhea? Or maybe she wants to teach Tiffany Stratton a lesson and show her, 'Oh, you think your moonsault is the prettiest?' I was doing moonsaults before you even got into this company b*tch, pow wow! I would be cool with either one. Charlotte Flair is awesome, I love her." [12:17 - 12:45]

Charlotte Flair has been training extremely hard in preparation for her in-ring return and Freddie Prinze Jr. and her ardent fans are putting all their money on the Queen becoming a two-time Royal Rumble winner.

Please credit Wrestling with Freddie and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback