Returning superstars appear for the first time in almost three months on WWE RAW ahead of WrestleMania

Ahead of WrestleMania 39, former tag team champions The Club returned on WWE RAW to announce their participation on SmackDown.

It's been almost six months since Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson returned to WWE RAW to align with AJ Styles, but since the former WWE Champion was injured in the fall of 2022, their appearances have been limited.

The two stars have been relegated to wrestling at live events over the past few months, with their last RAW appearance coming back in January before they completely missed The Royal Rumble event.

WWE @WWE #SmackDown? Who will win this year's Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal THIS FRIDAY on #WrestleMania Who will win this year's Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal THIS FRIDAY on #WrestleMania #SmackDown? https://t.co/JGA1HtOF9p

This week on WWE RAW, the two men were seen backstage ahead of The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal alongside Johnny Gargano.

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows seemed excited at the prospect of competing in the match on SmackDown and becoming one of the shortlists of winners competing in the memory of the first-ever WWE Hall of Famer.

It was noted following their return that the two men had a clause in their contract that meant that they wouldn't have to travel to events if they were not needed. It seems that without Styles, WWE creative have not made it mandatory for Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to appear on RAW or SmackDown.

The Club will be joined by some huge stars in The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal including Baron Corbin, Bronson Reed, Bobby Lashley, and Elias.

Do you think either member of The Club will win the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

