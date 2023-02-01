Returning team defeats Creed Brothers after interference from former WWE Champion

Indus Sher defeated the Creed Brothers following interference from Jinder Mahal on WWE NXT this week.

Ever since Veer returned to NXT, he has quickly reunited with Sanga. The two men have made their intentions known as they attacked the Creed Brothers. After feuding against Julius and Brutus, a tag match was set up a few weeks ago. However, that match was postponed because the former wasn't at 100%.

Finally, the match between these two tag teams was set to take place tonight on WWE NXT. Both teams started off brawling with each in aggressive fashion.

However, it was clear that Indus Sher was teaming together after a long time as they seemed to miss a couple of steps midway, which looked a bit rough. The chemistry just wasn't what was expected from these two teams.

However, the closing moments of the match raised a few eyeballs. Jinder Mahal distracted Julius. This resulted in Ivy Nille confronting him. At that moment, Julius was Irish whipped into Ivy, knocking her down to the concrete floor.

This distraction allowed Veer to hit a clothesline and tag out as Sanga hit a chokeslam for the win.

It doesn't look like the rivalry between Indus Sher and the Creed Brothers is over, as Julius and Brutus will seek to avenge their loss tonight. Only time will tell whether they will defeat Indus Sher.

