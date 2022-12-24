Returning WWE couple spotted watching Rey Mysterio during his match on SmackDown

It was a match of disrespect for Rey Mysterio - one that he came out of victoriously. The WWE legend faced Angel Garza in a solid match on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Garza, being the cunning heel, tried to taunt Rey Mysterio using a 619, but he failed. That wasn't all, he even taunted the late great Eddie Guerrero.

Angel Garza ultimately fell short to Rey Mysterio, but what was notable was that the returning WWE couple Karrion Kross and Scarlett were spotted watching from a distance.

After The Master of 619 won the match, he pointed to them. As you may know, Karrion Kross has been targeting Mysterio for a little while now, although they have only had a few interactions.

What was also interesting is that Emma confronted The Herald of Doomsday and Scarlett for their disrespect.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

Emma might have bit off more than she can chew.

#SmackDown #WWE "You have no idea what you've just done!" - @realKILLERkross Emma might have bit off more than she can chew. "You have no idea what you've just done!" - @realKILLERkrossEmma might have bit off more than she can chew. 💀#SmackDown #WWE https://t.co/Qe0jPek3vw

Emma, who lost the Gauntlet match in the first spot, confronted the couple for their disrespect to Mysterio as well as to her fiancee Madcap Moss - who is seemingly now going to go by the name Riddick Moss again.

Emma slapped Scarlett, with Kross holding his partner back and telling the Australian about how big a mistake she made. It looks like this will also set up Scarlett's in-ring debut.

What are your thoughts on this? Will Scarlett make her in-ring debut? Sound off in the comments section below:

A WWE Hall of Famer says that Vince McMahon should return back to the company here

Poll : 0 votes