Returning WWE star could cost Gunther the title, feels wrestling veteran: "They must have something for him" (Exclusive)

Sportskeeda senior editor Bill Apter recently spoke about a possible WWE star costing Gunther the World Heavyweight Championship. He recalled spotting Ludwig Kaiser this past Monday on RAW.
Kaiser has not been on WWE TV for a while. The star's last match was on the May 5 episode of Main Event where he defeated Tyler Bate in singles contest. However, this past week on RAW, he was backstage when Chad Gable and Penta started throwing hands.
On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Apter mentioned that Kaiser's return could add a whole new dimension to RAW. He felt WWE certainly had plans for the star and were easing him back to TV.
"Yeah, Chad Gable and Penta were brawling backstage and in the background as the camera was shaking up and down, I saw Ludwig Kaiser. It looks like he's back. Gunther is also on Monday Night RAW. So I'm wondering now how Ludwig Kaiser is going to fit back in with the RAW brand. If he was there, they must have something for him to do at this point."
The veteran wrestling journalist noted that Kaiser could interfere in the Gunther vs. Goldberg match at Saturday Night's Main Event and cost the Ring General the match.
"They need to feud him somehow with Gunther or maybe cost him the World Championship." [From 3:33 onwards]
Kaiser has been subjected to several insults by the Ring General over the last few months. It will be interesting to see if he becomes a deciding factor in the blockbuster clash at Saturday Night's Main Event.
