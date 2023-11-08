Returning WWE star explains why he attacked Dominik Mysterio; says he wants to smack him in the mouth 

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Wes Lee explained why he attacked Dominik Mysterio last week.

At Halloween Havoc Night 2, The Judgment Day member successfully defended his North American Championship against Nathan Frazer. After the bout, The Kardiak Kid made a surprise return and took out the champion.

During a backstage segment on NXT this week, Wes Lee pulled out a list of things he wants to do. He stated that at the top of his list was smacking Dominik Mysterio in the mouth and taking back the North American Championship. Former United States Champion Baron Corbin then confronted him.

Dominik Mysterio is currently in his second reign, and the only person who has defeated him so far is Trick Williams. However, the latter's reign only lasted three days. With Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh by his side, dethroning Dirty Dom won't be an easy task for the superstars of NXT.

Dominik is set to compete in his first WarGames match at Survivor Series when he and the rest of The Judgment Day (excluding Rhea) collide with Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn.

Who do you think will dethrone Dominik? Sound off in the comments below!

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here