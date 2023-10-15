Returning WWE star gets in a verbal spat with Kayla Braxton after SmackDown 

WWE star Elton Prince refuted any allegations that Pretty Deadly used unfair means to win their match on SmackDown.

The tandem returned to action this week on the blue brand as they faced The Brawling Brutes. During the match, Prince, coming back from an injury, pretended to have hurt his knee. While the referee was checking on Elton, Kit Wilson kicked Ridge Holland, allowing his teammate to pin him for the win.

Kayla Braxton caught up with Pretty Deadly on SmackDown LowDown. She posed some difficult questions to the tag team and even said that it was controversial the way the tandem picked up the win on the blue brand.

Elton Prince was outraged by this line of questioning and leveled up with the WWE correspondent. He claimed that there was nothing controversial, and they have been a dominant team throughout their SmackDown run.

"Anyway, controversial, what's that all about? What's controversial about Pretty Deadly winning again? That's interesting, isn't it? You know, they got lucky, we've only lost one time on SmackDown. So what's controversial about it? Something on your mind, is there?" Elton Prince said.

Elton claimed that there was no cheating during the match, and he genuinely thought he suffered another injury during the show.

"I'm in a very vulnerable position. Eight weeks off and I thought I had another injury today." [From 0:27 - 0:50]

You can watch the full video here:

Kit Wilson feels the WWE Universe is jealous of them

During the same conversation, Kit Wilson got on the mic and made it clear that any of the fans accusing them of cheating were just jealous.

"The whole WWE Universe is jealous. They're jelly. Jelly of you baby." [From 0:52 - 0:58]

Pretty Deadly has emerged as one of the most entertaining acts on SmackDown, and it will be interesting to see what's next for the duo on the blue brand.

What did you think of Pretty Deadly's return on SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below.

