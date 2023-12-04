Returning WWE star pens emotional message after first match in 328 days

A returning WWE star recently sent an emotional message after wrestling in her first match in 328 days. The name in question is NXT's Amari Miller.

Miller was last seen on WWE television on January 10, 2023, where she was in a women's battle royal to determine the number one contender for the NXT Women's Championship. The upstart unfortunately suffered an injury during the bout which sidelined her from action for almost a year.

However, Amari Miller has been regularly providing updates on her recovery. She had started to get back on track at the Performance Center, and has finally wrestled in her first match since January at a recent WWE NXT live event.

Following her bout, Miller took to Twitter to pen a heartfelt message, thanking everyone who stuck by her side during this difficult phase.

"Thank you for everyone that stuck by my side and supported me through 2023, I love you all!! Seriously, thank you!! And I’m not sure [of] your name, but the man who told me thank you for being a mental health advocate at NXT Tampa, really got that day, much love! I'M BACK," Miller tweeted.

WWE star Amari Miller stated that she was going to study Triple H vs. Randy Orton

Amari Miller recently took to Twitter to ask fans about their favorite wrestling matches. She said that she was going to study Triple H vs. Randy Orton, and then switch to Cedric Alexander vs. Buddy Murphy, before watching some matches of Alicia Fox.

"Gonna do some studying since of course medically cleared. What are some of y’all’s favorite wrestling matches! Starting off this late night with Triple H vs. Randy [Orton]. Then switching to Cedric Alexander vs. Buddy Murphy, and of course gonna watch some Alicia Fox matches," Miller wrote.

Fans are eagerly waiting to witness Miller once again on WWE television, and want her to go after the NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for her future.

