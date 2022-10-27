WWE Superstar Karrion Kross has revealed that he had discussions with AEW prior to his talks with Triple H regarding his return.

Kross, who was heavily favored by The Game in 2020 and 2021 while performing on WWE's third brand NXT, was shockingly released by Vince McMahon in late 2021 after a lackluster move to the main roster.

However, with Hunter now having taken over from McMahon as head of creative, one of the first moves he made was to bring Kross back to the company

During a recent interview with the Mirror, the former NXT Champion said that he was offered the chance to go to rival promotion AEW before deciding to return to WWE.

"There was there was an idea that was proposed to me to come and do something there [at AEW]. But it was just so abundantly clear to me from dealing with fans face to face, that a WWE return was what people wanted to see," said Kross. [H/T Mirror]

Since returning to the company, Triple H has booked Kross as one of the biggest stars on SmackDown, with the 37-year-old currently involved in a huge feud with former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

Triple H personally asked Karrion Kross to return to WWE

Given how disappointing his first run on the main roster was, there was a strong portion of fans who thought he would never be back in WWE.

Continuing his conversation with the Mirror, Kross revealed that The King of Kings himself asked both him and his wife, Scarlett, to make their returns.

"We had a quick chat and we heard everything that we would hope to hear in the phone call, with the most important question being 'would you like to come home?' And we said 'of course," added Kross. [H/T Mirror]

Karrion Kross' next big test will come at Crown Jewel on Saturday, November 5, as he will once again look to defeat Drew McIntyre. However, the two stars will battle inside a steel cage this time.

