Returning WWE Superstar attacks Kevin Owens on SmackDown 

Kevin Owens was in for a shock tonight as Riddick Moss returned and attacked him on WWE SmackDown.

Happy Corbin was able to present the debut episode of "Happy Talk" this week on WWE SmackDown, which led to the return of Riddick Moss.

The former United States Champion revealed that he was the guest for the first episode and went on to talk a little bit about himself before he was predictably interrupted by Kevin Owens.

The duo have had issues over the past few weeks but as Owens made his way to the ring, he was attacked by a mysterious hooded figure.

It was revealed to be Moss, who then joined Corbin in beating down the former Universal Champion.

Both men finished off Owens with a double chokeslam onto the steel steps and were happy with their handywork.

Riddick Moss' WWE Return

Moss has been out of action for almost a year after revealing that he was struggling with a torn ACL in the fall of 2020. Moss was undefeated on RAW Underground at the time before taking to Instagram to note that he had achieved the feat whilst struggling with injury.

"Over the past 2 months, Riddick Moss has gone undefeated in both #RawUnderground and the #WWEThunderdome, showing elite power, speed, agility, and explosion. While training, I’ve squatted 500, deadlifted 600, and broad jumped over 10’. I have done all of this with a torn ACL."

Interestingly, when Moss last appeared he was part of the RAW brand, but it appears the superstar was quietly moved over to SmackDown during his time away.

Happy Corbin and Riddick Moss appear to have joined forces now since Corbin has money and has made it clear in recent weeks. This could be a relationship that is based purely on financial gain for Moss.

