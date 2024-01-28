Bayley finally made history at Royal Rumble 2024 when she outlasted 29 other competitors to win the titular match and book her ticket to WrestleMania. In addition to winning the night's opening match, the Damage CTRL member broke a significant record.

The women's Royal Rumble match opened the show with Natalya and the returning Naomi as the first two competitors. Naomi almost made it to the end of the bout, but her dreams were shattered when the debuting Jade Cargill eliminated her.

Before her elimination, the former TNA Knockouts Champion lasted 62 minutes, breaking Rhea Ripley's record from last year. Unfortunately for the returning star, Bayley surpassed her in a matter of minutes when she eliminated Liv Morgan to win the match.

The Role Model's performance at the show was one for the ages. Not only did she manage to win the match as the Iron Woman, but she also set the record for the longest time spent in a women's Royal Rumble. She also eliminated seven stars from the contest, one short of Nia Jax's number, who eliminated the most number of superstars.

