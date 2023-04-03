Returning WWE Superstar claims she is undefeated at WrestleMania despite loss

Chelsea Green teamed with Sonya Deville for the Women's WrestleMania Showcase earlier tonight. The duo were on the losing end of the match when Ronda Rousey forced Shotzi to tap out.

At this point in the match, Green and Deville were thrown outside and weren't part of the finish of the match. But the recently returned WWE Superstar has taken to Twitter to claim that she is undefeated at WrestleMania because she wasn't pinned.

You can check out her tweet below where she has reacted to a tweet which claimed that Green was undefeated at the Show of Shows.

Green can technically claim that she is unpinned at WrestleMania since she wasn't part of the end of the match. However, she did lose and whether she approaches Adam Pearce on RAW or not, he will still make it clear that she isn't the number one contender.

Chelsea has been making Pearce's life a misery for weeks since her return at The Royal Rumble. It could be about to get worse for him now that her match is over and she didn't pick up the win.

The RAW superstar was originally set to wrestle alongside Carmella, but Sonya Deville was drafted in at the last minute and could take the blame for their loss moving forward.

Do you think Chelsea deserved to win? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : 0 votes