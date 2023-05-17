Returning WWE Superstar details bonding issues between her son and Rey Mysterio

Valhalla, formerly known as Sarah Logan, shared the story of how her two-year-old son Cash is having issues with WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

The 29-year-old superstar returned to WWE in November as the full-time valet of The Viking Raiders. It was a relatively easy decision for her since she'll be with her husband Erik on the road. They brought along their son Cash, who makes it simple and hard for them at the same time.

In an interview with Rick Ucchino of the Bleav Podcast Network, Valhalla discussed what it's like to raise her son on the road. She also told the story of Mysterio trying to do his best to bond with Cash, who's not very fond of the masked legend.

"Having Cash along this ride with us has been amazing," Valhalla said. "He sees Ivar every single week and they're bonding. Rey Mysterio's trying so hard to bond with Cash, but Cash ain't having it. One of these days." (4:17-4:30)

Erik explained that Cash is not fond of everybody because the family spends their time on the farm when not on the road. There are simply not a lot of people there and her son gets overwhelmed with the attention, as well as overprotective of his mother.

Rey Mysterio's feud with his son Dominik is on pause

Rey Mysterio and the LWO are now exclusive to SmackDown while Dominik Mysterio and the Judgment Day are on Raw following the WWE Draft. That means the father-son feud is on pause for now, unless WWE felt it already had a proper ending at WrestleMania 39.

The longstanding feud between Rey and Dominik reached a boiling point at WrestleMania, where the WWE Hall of Famer emerged victorious. However, many fans felt that the story is not yet over, with Dominik deserving to get the win over his legendary father due to his sheer work and improvement over the past year.

But with LWO and Judgment Day on different brands, fans will have to wait longer for the conclusion of Rey and Dominik's story.

