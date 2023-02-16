Returning WWE Superstar pushes Adam Pearce for Elimination Chamber opportunity

There is a long line of WWE Superstars who believe Adam Pearce should give them an opportunity.

Multiple RAW and SmackDown Superstars are busy trying to find their road to WrestleMania. Many believe a win this weekend at the WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event will secure them a spot on the biggest show of the year.

One recently returning WWE Superstar seemingly wants to be featured this Saturday, and that would be none other than RAW Superstar Chelsea Green.

Despite being told multiple times that she won't be added to the Women's Elimination Chamber match this weekend, Green took to social media today to claim she believes WWE will do right by her by adding her to the match. Tweeting out:

"Me in all of my cutest fur when I win #WWEChamber in Canada *C emoji* *A Emoji* I know @WWE management will do right by me and add me to the match...," Chelsea Green said in a tweet.

CHELSEA GREEN @ImChelseaGreen

I know Me in all of my cutest fur when I win #WWEChamber in CanadaI know @WWE management will do right by me and add me to the match… Me in all of my cutest fur when I win #WWEChamber in Canada 🇨🇦 I know @WWE management will do right by me and add me to the match… https://t.co/ch2Djceh7v

Chelsea Green doesn't appreciate Adam Pearce's latest sarcastic tweet about her

Despite Adam Pearce's best efforts, Chelsea Green has been unhappy with her accommodations since returning to the company.

Green's latest complaint to Pearce regarding her treatment on social media was met with a hilarious response from the WWE official, tweeting out:

"Sir / Madam @ImChelseaGreen: Thank you for pointing this out to management. Unwanted workplace interaction is taken very seriously and we will do everything possible to avoid future instances. Please email details of your encounter to [email protected]," Adam Pearce wrote.

While many people found Pearce's tweet to be hilarious, Green wasn't laughing and tweeted him back, stating she did not appreciate his sarcasm, tweeting out:

"I sense sarcasm and I do NOT appreciate it," Chelsea Green tweeted in response.

What do you make of Chelsea Green's tweet? Do you think she'll be added to the Women's Elimination Chamber match this weekend? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Poll : Should Chelsea Green be added to the Women's Elimination Chamber? Yes No 0 votes