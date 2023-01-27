"Reunited" - Kofi Kingston shares heartfelt photo with fan and other New Day members

Kofi Kingston recently shared a heartfelt photo with a fan and his other New Day stablemates.

The New Day, a highly acclaimed tag team in the world of WWE, has cemented its legacy in the annals of professional wrestling history. Boasting an impressive 10+ championship reigns, the trio have solidified their place as one of the greatest tag teams of all time within the WWE universe.

The New Day holds an impressive record as one of the most decorated tag teams in WWE history. They command a massive fanbase that adores them for their charismatic and entertaining antics. Their ability to connect and engage with the audience is what truly sets them apart and solidifies their status as a beloved group amongst WWE fans.

An ecstatic Australian fan shared a photo taken with the New Day upon their arrival in the United States. Fresh off the flight, Kofi, Xavier Woods, and Big E graciously obliged to pose for a photo with their eager fan.

Kofi Kingston responded to the photo on social media by sharing a picture that was taken from a later show with the same fan. Kofi even circled her out of the crowd and captioned it, saying they were reunited again, showing that he remembered who she was.

"Reunited!" tweeted Kofi Kingston.

Kofi Kingston's kind and heartfelt gesture is a prime example of why he is so deeply admired by the WWE Universe.

Kofi Kingston recently celebrated his 15th anniversary in the company

Kofi Kingston, a former WWE Champion, recently marked a significant milestone as he celebrated 15 years with the company. To commemorate the occasion, Kingston took to social media to share a nostalgic video of his debut performance on January 22, 2008.

He also shared a heartfelt message for the fans.

"Time is f*d up, man… 15 years…how?! Seems like it was just yesterday that I was smiling my way through the nervousness on this entrance in Charlottesville, Virginia. I had no idea where the road would lead, but boy, have we come a long way," Kingston wrote.

During his 15-year tenure with the company, Kingston established himself as a Hall of Fame-worthy wrestler. He has achieved a great deal of success in the ring, and is now dedicating his time to mentoring the up-and-coming talent in NXT.

