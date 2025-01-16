"Reunited" - Rhea Ripley sends a message after she was forced to do one major thing on WWE RAW

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently took to social media to send a message. The Eradicator also uploaded several photos of herself, flaunting her title.

Liv Morgan brutally attacked Rhea Ripley after she successfully defended the Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL. Morgan's attack led to Ripley injuring her shoulder, which forced Mami to relinquish the title.

However, since coming back from injury last year, Ripley had set her eyes on reclaiming the gold from Liv. After two unsuccessful attempts, Rhea finally dethroned The Judgment Day star on RAW's Netflix debut.

Rhea Ripley recently took to Instagram to share several backstage photos from the latest edition of the red brand. In her post, The Eradicator sent a one-word message, highlighting that she had reunited with the Women's World Championship after being forced to relinquish it last year on RAW.

Trending

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

"Reunited ✨," she wrote.

Check out her Instagram post below:

Vince Russo believes Rhea Ripley could have a rematch against an absent WWE star at WrestleMania 41

During an edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo said that he believed Rhea Ripley could face Becky Lynch in a rematch for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Russo also mentioned that he could see a clash between Charlotte Flair and The Eradicator as well for this year's Show of Shows.

"I would have to think it’s gotta be Charlotte or Becky because those are the only two that are gonna mean anything. Bianca Belair, maybe? But she’s doing the thing with Naomi now. I would think that Charlotte and Becky are the only two that make sense," he said.

Check out the video below:

Both Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch are heavily rumored to return at the Women's Royal Rumble 2025. It will be interesting to see if either of the two stars will face Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback