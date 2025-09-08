Revealed: Hulk Hogan's advice that Ronda Rousey rejected

Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey has revealed the late Hulk Hogan's advice to her when she was an active wrestler. The Hulkster basically told Rousey to take care of her body and prioritise it over the business.

Rousey is currently going viral for her anti-WWE comments and her criticism of Alexa Bliss. She wasn't happy with WWE putting her in a feud with Little Miss Bliss on the RAW brand seven years ago.

On The Lapsed Fan podcast, Ronda Rousey talked about the late Hulk Hogan and shared the advice that he gave her back in the day. Rousey appreciated the veteran's advice but had a different mindset when it came to pro wrestling. Here's what she said:

"One word of advice that he gave me," Rousey said, "was 'Keep your boots on the ground, kid.' He was basically telling me don't go out there and do a bunch of crazy s*** because you need to preserve your body. I think he was more of [the type to ask] 'How do I tell a story by doing as little, physically, as possible?' I respect that very much but I'm also not that person. I want to do the cool, athletic s*** because I'm an athlete." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Ronda Rousey's first run in WWE

Rousey made her way to WWE at the 2018 Royal Rumble PLE and was involved in a feud with Stephanie McMahon on the road to WrestleMania 34. At 'Mania, Rousey and Kurt Angle defeated Stephanie and Triple H in a Mixed Tag Team match.

At SummerSlam that year, Rousey defeated Alexa Bliss to become the new RAW Women's Champion. She managed to keep the belt on her shoulder until WrestleMania 35, where she finally lost it to the ever-popular Becky Lynch in the final match of the show.

