Revealed: Stephanie McMahon's message to nervous WWE star who returned after 700+ days

Stephanie McMahon had a chat with a top WWE Superstar mere minutes before her in-ring return. Alexa Bliss recently revealed what happened backstage at Royal Rumble 2025 before she entered the ring.

Bliss took a hiatus after Royal Rumble 2023 due to her pregnancy. She finally returned to WWE at Royal Rumble 2025 and received a LOUD reaction from the fans in attendance.

On the latest edition of The Nikki & Brie Show, Alexa Bliss said she was nervous before hitting the ring and had a quick talk with Stephanie McMahon before entering the Women's Royal Rumble match.

"I was so nervous because it’s my first match back in two years and after having a kid, things don’t quite sit where they used to. My hips and how my back carries things, it’s just not where it was before. I was so nervous and I was like, ‘What if I don’t get a reaction?’ That was my main thing. I remember looking over and Stephanie McMahon is sitting there and she’s like, ‘You’re going to be great. They’re going to love it.’ I was like, ‘Okay.’ I go out and the reaction, I was so taken aback and in the moment of it. It was one of the first times I’ve really been in the moment on an entrance besides my first WrestleMania." [H/T Fightful]

Alexa Bliss' WWE run since her return

Alexa Bliss has wrestled in a handful of matches since her return at the 2025 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. She competed in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match at the namesake PLE on the Road to WrestleMania 41 but failed to win it.

Bliss also competed in the 2025 Women's Money in the Bank Match and had a strong showing. Unfortunately, she failed to win this time around as well and Naomi was victorious when all was said and done.

She now has a shot at the tag team titles after she teamed with Charlotte Flair and qualified for a title match at Evolution 2025.

