Well, we finally know who should be thanked for Montez Ford's fancy golf pants from last night's mini-golf game.

The Viking Raiders and Street Profits are in the middle of an entertaining rivalry. On last night's RAW, the Raw Tag Team Champions battled their upcoming challengers in a game of mini-golf. As strange as the game was, viewers couldn't help but notice Montez Ford's colorful golf pants. We have now come to know that Ford's wife and current Raw superstar Bianca Belair is to be thanked for the colorful piece of cloth.

The "EST of WWE" took to Twitter and confirmed that Ford was initially interested in purchasing pants priced at a whopping $79.95. However, Belair had something else in mind. In her tweet, she shared photos of herself sewing the fancy golf pants that helped Montez Ford steal the show last night.

When your Husband wants to buy some $79.95 golf pants but remembers he is married to the #ESTofWWE BIANCA BELAIR...



I got you babe.

Always & Forever.

Even in your floral print golf pants 😍#StreetProfits



...He about to be having me make him pants everyday now 🤦🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/e04PWkfqGO — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) May 26, 2020

The Viking Raiders and Street Profits take their rivalry outside the ring!

It all started when Erik of the The Viking Raiders claimed that anything the Street Profits can do, the Raiders could do better. The following week on Raw, the two teams squared off in a basketball content, won decisively by the current Raw Tag Team Champions.

Last week, Erik and Ivar evened the score by defeating their adversaries in an ax-throwing contest. And then last night on Raw, the Profits got their lead back by besting the former NXT and Raw Tag Team Champions in a game of mini-golf.

It will be interesting to see what other games WWE has in store for the two teams in the following weeks.

Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) and Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair made her main roster debut at Wrestlemania 36 by saving Street Profits from a post-match attack by Zelina Vega, Austin Theory, and Angel Garza. The "Est of WWE" also helped the Profits get ready for their basketball bout against the Raiders by preparing their jerseys.

I always stay busy...

I had to make sure the boys looked good when they balled out last night in their #StreetProfits Jerseys.#ESTofWWE#RAW#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/6J8dN4gklo — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) May 12, 2020

There's no doubt that Belair has got "the boys" covered whether it's in the ring or outside. What do you think the odds are that Montez Ford's floral print golf prints will end up on the WWE shop soon?