"Revenge is necessary," says WWE star who hasn't wrestled in 192 days

An injured star has reacted to the latest comments made by fellow WWE Superstar Liv Morgan on RAW.

Morgan has made her intentions clear as WrestleMania is looming closer. She wants to fight Rhea Ripley at The Show of Shows and wants revenge. Sonya Deville seems to agree wholeheartedly.

In a recent tweet, Deville seemingly reacted to Liv Morgan's recent comments about revenge and stated that "revenge is necessary."

The former Women's Tag Team Champion is currently out of action after she suffered a torn ACL back in the summer of 2023. Her last match took place on the July 28 episode of SmackDown.

Liv Morgan is all set to face Zoey Stark in a qualifying match on next week's RAW. The winner of the match will compete in the Elimination Chamber match at the namesake event in Perth, Australia. The one who escapes the unforgiving structure will challenge Rhea Ripley at 'Mania.

Liv Morgan made it clear on WWE RAW that next week is about revenge. She then added that her revenge is about Rhea Ripley. Morgan and The Eradicator were the best of friends back in the day. It all changed when The Nightmare turned on Morgan and attacked her.

About a year ago, the two female stars faced off in a singles match on WWE SmackDown. That night, Ripley defeated Morgan via submission. Liv would love to exact revenge on Rhea Ripley and defeat her for the Women's World title at WrestleMania.

