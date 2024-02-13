Revenge could be the reason The Rock will fire 9-time WWE Champion after joining TKO's board of directors, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo claimed The Rock would fire Triple H from WWE, pointing out that revenge could be the reason.

While The Game currently oversees the Stamford-based company's creative process as Chief Content Officer, The Rock recently joined TKO's board of directors. Rumors now suggest The Brahma Bull has more power in the company than Triple H.

Speaking on his The Brand podcast, Russo claimed that The Game's WWE career is done after The Rock's appointment to the board of directors. While he believes The Brahma Bull getting rid of Triple H will happen, he speculated that it could be due to the Hollywood megastar wanting revenge.

"The reason why this could be happening, as ridiculous as this may seem, bro, we go all the way back to when Rock was breaking into the business and DX [Triple H and Shawn Michaels] was making his life a living hell. Bro, we're going all the way back to that when they saw The Rock has star power, bro, 'We better keep this guy down.' They made his life a living hell. He hated Triple H for that. And now, here we are 25 years later. The roles have completely reversed," he said. [7:13 - 7:51]

The Rock turned heel after his WWE return

Several weeks ago, The Rock returned on Monday Night RAW and teased going after his cousin, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. On a later episode of SmackDown, he confronted The Tribal Chief after Cody Rhodes informed Reigns that he would not face him at WrestleMania.

Following the WWE fans' backlash over The Rock seemingly replacing Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania, The Brahma Bull turned heel on The Pat McAfee Show and called out the "Cody Crybabies."

At the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event, Reigns announced that he chose to face his cousin at the Show of Shows. Rhodes then confronted him and The Rock. The 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner stated that he had the right to choose, announcing that he would challenge The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania. The Brahma Bull then slapped The American Nightmare after the latter made a comment that he considered disrespectful about his and Reigns' family.

As the storyline seems to be leading to a tag team match between The Rock & Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins, it would be interesting to see what The Brahma Bull and The Tribal Chief have to say next Friday on SmackDown.

What do you think of The Rock's heel turn? Sound off in the comments section below.

