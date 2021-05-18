Dominik Mysterio reacts to his first championship win at WrestleMania Backlash

Dominik Mysterio and his father Rey Mysterio made history on Sunday night when they became the first father-son duo to become tag team champions. The Mysterios defeated the Dirty Dawgs at WrestleMania Backlash to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

It was a huge moment for Dominik, as he won his first title since joining WWE. A moment made even more special as he did it alongside his father.

Dominik Mysterio recently reacted to their historic victory via Instagram. He thanked a number of people, including his father and Vince McMahon.

"First, I would like to thank God because none of this would be possible if it wasn’t for him. Second, I’d like to thank VKM for believing in me and giving me this amazing opportunity to create history. Last, but most certainly not least, thank you @619iamlucha for everything you’ve done: all your guidance, your love and your wisdom, and for showing me how to respect and love this business. I am forever grateful and blessed to call you my dad, and honored to call you my tag team partner! We did it!! Aaaaaannnnnddddd Nnneeeeeeewwwww TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS!!!" said Dominik Mysterio

It was a momentous occasion not just for Dominik Mysterio, but for the WWE Universe as well. Hopefully, the father-son duo will have a long run as champions.

What is next for Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio?

Now that they have finally become the SmackDown tag team champions, the immediate challenge for Rey and Dominik Mysterio will be to keep hold of the titles. There will be a number of tag teams looking to take the titles from them.

The first on the list will definitely be the Dirty Dawgs, who will be looking to get their championship rematch as soon as possible. After that, the list goes on and on, with the Street Profits and the Alpha Academy being possible contenders.

However, if reports are to be believed, WWE are planning on having The Usos become the next SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Jimmy and Jey could be the ones to defeat The Mysterios.

How long do you think The Mysterios will hold the titles? Will The Usos be the next champions?