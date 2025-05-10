Rey Fenix ambushed from behind during confrontation with former WWE champion

Rey Fenix was confronted by a former WWE champion during SmackDown. He was ambushed from behind during the confrontation.

After a disappointing year in AEW, Rey Fenix signed with WWE earlier this year. He arrived on the roster with a lot of hype, and he lived up to expectations. The masked star debuted against Nathan Frazer on the April 4 episode of SmackDown and had a spectacular showing. Although he debuted a few weeks before WrestleMania 41, he competed at the show against El Grande Americano and suffered his first singles loss. Following this loss, Santos Escobar voiced his disappointment with the former AEW star.

As a result, Fenix faced off against Escobar last week on the blue brand and picked up a huge win. Tonight on SmackDown, Fenix ran into Escobar backstage. He told the former Cruiserweight Champion that he was done talking to him. However, Escobar had other things in mind as Los Garza ambushed the masked star from behind and laid him out backstage with a brutal assault.

It looks like Santos Escobar is still not done with Rey Fenix. It will be interesting to see how the former AEW star will respond after tonight's backstage assault.

