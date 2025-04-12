Rey Fenix needs stronger booking to succeed in WWE, says veteran wrestling manager (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Rey Fenix. The former AEW star is one of the latest acquisitions by WWE.
In his second match on the blue brand's show, Fenix faced a tough challenge against Berto. However, the sensational luchador prevailed, as he nailed his opponent with the Mexican Muscle Buster.
This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Mantell detailed that Rey Fenix was talented in the ring, but his move set was nothing extraordinary. The wrestling veteran felt the star had a decent outing on SmackDown this week. However, he wasn't convinced that WWE was booking him like a major superstar.
"He does some good stuff. We've all seen it before. If he turns into a bigger star than he is now, they're gonna have to do something pretty strong with him. He's not overly big, and he does the same moves we see 10 times every TV show. He doesn't speak English, does he? And he had a good match tonight. But it wasn't anything you'd write home about. You expect that out of SmackDown, in these types of good matches," he said. [From 16:57 onwards]
With this match, Rey Fenix has notched up two big wins in his WWE career. It will be interesting to see how the Triple H-led creative team books him in the coming months.
