Rey Fenix sends emotional message moments before WWE RAW

Rey Fenix just competed in his first WrestleMania match. He has now sent an emotional message moments ahead of WWE RAW.

Ad

Fenix made his WWE debut on the April 4 episode of SmackDown against Nathan Frazer. He then competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal last week on the blue brand. However, he was eliminated by El Grande Americano. Later on in the night, he teamed with LWO to face The American Made. During the match, Rey Mysterio suffered a legitimate injury, which meant he was going to miss his WrestleMania 41 match against El Grande Americano.

Ad

Trending

However, Rey Fenix took Rey Mysterio's place in the match and competed against El Grande Americano. This was his first-ever WrestleMania match. Unfortunately, he was unable to pick up the win.

Tonight, the former AEW star took to social media to highlight how special it was for him to compete at WrestleMania weeks after making his debut.

"I have amazing stories to tell, but this one feels unreal, my first WRESTLEMANIA in 3 weeks of arriving at @wwe What a dream come true! I want to thank all the people who believed and trusted in me, for the love and support of all of you, thanks for everything you continue to change my life, I love you. Tengo historias increíbles que contar, pero esta se siente irreal, mi primer WRESTLEMANIA a las 3 semanas de llegar a @wwe ¡Un sueño hecho realidad! Quiero agradecer a todas las personas que creyeron y confiaron en mí, a todos ustedes por su amor y apoyo, gracias por todo siguen cambiando mi vida. Los amo."

Ad

Check out his post here:

It will be interesting to see what's next for Rey Fenix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.