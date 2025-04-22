Rey Fenix sends emotional message moments before WWE RAW

Rey Fenix just competed in his first WrestleMania match. He has now sent an emotional message moments ahead of WWE RAW.
Fenix made his WWE debut on the April 4 episode of SmackDown against Nathan Frazer. He then competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal last week on the blue brand. However, he was eliminated by El Grande Americano. Later on in the night, he teamed with LWO to face The American Made. During the match, Rey Mysterio suffered a legitimate injury, which meant he was going to miss his WrestleMania 41 match against El Grande Americano.
However, Rey Fenix took Rey Mysterio's place in the match and competed against El Grande Americano. This was his first-ever WrestleMania match. Unfortunately, he was unable to pick up the win.
Tonight, the former AEW star took to social media to highlight how special it was for him to compete at WrestleMania weeks after making his debut.
"I have amazing stories to tell, but this one feels unreal, my first WRESTLEMANIA in 3 weeks of arriving at @wwe What a dream come true! I want to thank all the people who believed and trusted in me, for the love and support of all of you, thanks for everything you continue to change my life, I love you. Tengo historias increíbles que contar, pero esta se siente irreal, mi primer WRESTLEMANIA a las 3 semanas de llegar a @wwe ¡Un sueño hecho realidad! Quiero agradecer a todas las personas que creyeron y confiaron en mí, a todos ustedes por su amor y apoyo, gracias por todo siguen cambiando mi vida. Los amo."
Check out his post here:
It will be interesting to see what's next for Rey Fenix.
