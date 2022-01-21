WWE legend willing to return as Dominik's manager in feud with father Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio's long-time rival JBL has expressed an interest in potentially managing Mysterio's son Dominik in a possible feud between the two family members.

The WWE Hall of Famer and Master of the 619 are no strangers to one another. The pair had a classic world title match at Judgment Day 2006 and Mysterio was also JBL's retirement match opponent at the 25th anniversary of WrestleMania in 2009.

The wrestling god threw his proverbial cowboy hat into the mix when replying to a tweet of the podcast Cheap Heat. The host Peter Rosenberg suggested the idea of the former WWE Champion coming back to manage Dominik Mysterio.

With all the history between JBL and Rey Mysterio, a verbal showdown between the two and Dominik would be exciting for fans to see.

Rey Mysterio taught his son a valuable lesson this week on RAW

The speculated feud between the Mysterios was teased heavily this past week on Monday Night RAW. Rey Mysterio threw his son Dominik over the top rope in Royal Rumble-like fashion.

Before the surprise interaction, the pair worked together to throw the Street Profits out of the ring. The former World Heavyweight Champion was no doubt teaching his son that nobody can be trusted in the Royal Rumble.

Rey and Dominik Mysterio have been a well oiled machine since they became the first father-son duo to capture WWE gold together. The pair won the SmackDown Tag Team Titles in May 2021.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Road to WrestleMania is in full swing. Is a feud between the father and son on the horizon? If JBL was in the mix, who do think would win in a match between Rey and Dominik Mysterio? Let us know in our poll and sound off in the comments below!

Shawn Michaels was involved in a backstage incident not many know about. More details right here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you have in a match up between Rey and Dominik Mysterio? Rey Dominik 10 votes so far