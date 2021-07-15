Rey Mysterio recently agreed to put his mask on the line against released WWE star

Kalisto has revealed that he wanted to face Rey Mysterio in a Mask vs. Mask match shortly before WWE released him in April.

The former WWE Superstar, now known as Samuray del Sol, received good feedback from the Mysterios and Paul Heyman about the idea. However, he did not get the opportunity to pitch the storyline to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Speaking on Chris Van Vliet’s Insight podcast, Kalisto admitted he regrets not telling McMahon about the Mask vs. Mask idea. He also disclosed Heyman’s reaction when he told the former RAW Executive Director about his match suggestion.

"My biggest regret is not pitching my idea to Vince,” Kalisto said. “Pretty much the whole world knew except for Vince. [I wanted to do] a Mask versus Mask match against Rey Mysterio. I had Rey's blessing, Dominik's blessing, everyone. They all loved it. I showed it to Paul Heyman too. Paul said 'This is genius, do it.' I was like let's do this! It's just such a good story, it's my biggest regret not talking to Vince about it. Right before I was going to, I got released."

Watch the video above to hear more from Kalisto about his WWE career and recent departure. He also spoke about his future outside of the wrestling business.

Would Kalisto have lost his mask against Rey Mysterio?

Kalisto's mask had a different design to Rey Mysterio's mask

Although Kalisto has briefly been unmasked on WWE television in the past, he never officially competed without a mask in WWE.

Had his storyline with Rey Mysterio been approved, the 34-year-old would have been willing to lose his mask for the first time.

"I was prepared for anything, I had such a great story that nobody would have expected,” Kalisto added. “So for Paul Heyman to say that's genius, I got something. The writers, everyone loved it. I even showed it to Daniel Bryan and Edge, they loved it. But it's my own fault. I should have gone [to Vince]."

Kalisto also admitted that he was not surprised to receive his WWE release after eight years with the company. The former Lucha House Party member won the United States Championship (x2), Cruiserweight Championship, and NXT Tag Team Championship (w/Sin Cara) during that time.

Biggest wrestling fan? Connect with us virtually to discuss your love for wrestling. Register now

Edited by Arvind Sriram