Rey Mysterio beats veteran star for the first time in 20 years after SmackDown goes off the air

Rey Mysterio exacted revenge for a defeat from 20 years ago. After SmackDown went off the air this Friday, the WWE Hall of Famer picked up a massive victory.

Lyon, France, played host to WWE SmackDown, and the hot crowd witnessed a great episode filled with twists and turns. While the show ended with AJ Styles slapping Cody Rhodes and a Bloodline brawl with Randy Orton and Kevin Owens, what happened after the cameras stopped rolling was equally interesting.

In their first singles match since October 14, 2004, Rey Mysterio faced veteran Carlito in the post-SmackDown Dark match. Unlike 20 years ago when the Puerto Rican star picked up a sneaky win, Mysterio got his revenge in a huge way by beating Carlito this time.

Earlier on the show, Carlito explained that he wanted a dream match at WrestleMania 40 following his return to WWE - only to have the more inexperienced Dragon Lee take his place.

Of course, his plan would backfire, as Mysterio chose Andrade as Dragon Lee's replacement at WrestleMania instead of Carlito. Interestingly enough, Carlito was drafted along with the rest of the LWO to RAW.

We could see this feud pour onto Monday Nights.

