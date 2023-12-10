Rey Mysterio breaks silence on 28-year-old WWE star dethroning Dominik Mysterio

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio has broken his silence upon a 28-year-old star dethroning Dominik Mysterio for the title.

The star in question is Dragon Lee, who won his first-ever championship in World Wrestling Entertainment last night. This week on NXT, Wes Lee addressed the WWE Universe that he won't be able to compete at the NXT Deadline Premium Live Event due to a back injury.

Hence, the 28-year-old star replaced The Kardiak Kid, as announced by The Master of 619, to face Dom Dom for the NXT North American Championship.

Last night at the Deadline PLE, Mysterio was on commentary for Dom Dom vs. Dragon Lee for the North American title. Interestingly, no members of The Judgment Day accompanied Dominink during the title bout.

The two young men pushed each other to limits with impressive in-ring skills. However, in the end, the 28-year-old star defeated young Mysterio to become the new NXT North American Champion.

The WWE Hall of Famer was asked if he thinks that Dragon Lee is the future of Lucha Libre. Rey Mysterio said:

"He has a lot of qualities why I think he's the future of Lucha Libre. One of the main things I see, is I see a young me in Dragon Lee. He's innovating, he represents La Raza and the Latinos with pride and he's always willing to put everything out all on the line when he's in that ring. How's that not make you the future of lucha libre?"

Rey Mysterio has been away from the ring since WWE Crown Jewel

The Master of 619 last wrestled at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He faced Logan Paul for the United States Championship as The Maverick defeated Rey Mysterio for the title using some brass knuckles.

On the following episode of SmackDown, Carlito blamed Santos Escobar for leaving brass knuckles for Paul. However, things went south as the former LWO member turned heel on Rey Mysterio and attacked him.

Taking to his Instagram, the 48-year-old legend shared that he had undergone a successful knee surgery and asserted that he was coming for Escobar.

It will be exciting for the WWE Universe to see The Master of 619 back in action following a recovery period of six to eight weeks and continue his feud with Santos Escobar.

Do you think Dragon Lee is the future of Lucha Libre? Sound off in the comments section below.