Rey Mysterio breaks silence after finally attacking Dominik on SmackDown and answering his son's WrestleMania challenge

A week before WrestleMania 39, WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio finally snapped and attacked his son Dominik after suffering for months.

Dominik left no stone unturned in provoking his father into accepting a match at WrestleMania Hollywood. However, he crossed the line on SmackDown this week when he disrespected his mother on live television.

Although Rey Mysterio repeatedly said he wouldn't wrestle his son, he was forced to attack Dominik for his actions on SmackDown. The WWE Universe erupted with a massive pop when Rey hit Dominik before accepting the challenge.

Following the show, Rey Mysterio took to Twitter to say that everyone has their limits. He further stated that Dominik shouldn't forget that not only did he insult his mother, but he also came after Rey's wife.

"Every man has his limits…Don't forget, she's not only your mother, but my wife. There are limits to everything in life and your son of mine has crossed one of the most important ones! Respect your mother and sister... See you at WrestleMania," wrote Rey Mysterio.

Before the legendary masked superstar locks horns with his son Dominik at the Grandest Stage of Them All, he will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The Class of 2023 will also feature The Great Muta and Andy Kaufman.

WWE veteran believes Rey Mysterio will retire at WrestleMania Hollywood

During her recent interview with the Whole Story podcast, WWE veteran Vickie Guerrero picked Dominik as the potential winner in his match against Rey Mysterio. She said the latter is nearing retirement and will pass the torch to his son at the Showcase of the Immortals.

"I'm gonna say, Dominik, because he's a little younger and quicker, and I think that would be the logical solution because Rey, I think he's gonna retire," Vickie Guerrero said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

It is worth noting that every Judgment Day member has a match scheduled for WrestleMania Hollywood, with the exception of Damian Priest. It will be interesting to see if the former United States Champion makes his presence known during Finn Balor or Dominik's match.

