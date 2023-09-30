Rey Mysterio challenges newly formed faction to match at Fastlane

Rey Mysterio and LWO have challenged a newly formed faction to a match at Fastlane after they were attacked on WWE SmackDown.

A couple of weeks ago, Santos Escobar was set to challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship. However, he was attacked before his match and was unable to compete. Rey Mysterio replaced him and defeated Theory.

Following the win, Santos Escobar respectfully asked his fellow Latino World Order (LWO) member for a match for the US Championship, and Rey agreed. The match was scheduled for tonight.

The two men put on a grueling contest that ended with Mysterio as the winner. Following the match, both were about to show their respect for each other when Street Profits and Bobby Lashley brutally attacked them. Following the attack, Kayla Braxton caught up with the LWO in the trainer's office.

Rey Mysterio recalled that they had beaten the Street Profits already, and he challenged them and Bobby Lashley to a match at WWE Fastlane.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if LWO can defeat Street Profits and Lashley at WWE Fastlane.

Who do you think will win at Fastlane? Sound off in the comments section below.