Former WWE Champion challenges Roman Reigns to a Hell In A Cell Match

Roman Reigns is the undisputed face of WWE. The current Universal Champion has become one of the most must-see superstars on the roster and has risen to new heights now that he has finally leaned into his heel character.

As The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns has been unstoppable as he has seen off all of his title challengers.

Now Reigns is set to face a new obstacle in the form of Rey Mysterio. The Master of the 619 called out Roman Reigns on this week's episode of SmackDown, challenging him to a Hell in a Cell Match at the upcoming pay-per-view on 20th June.

Mysterio addressed Roman Reigns following the Tribal Chief's horrendous attack on his son Dominik Mysterio last week.

Rey, who is one-half of the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, spoke to Roman Reigns about what family really is and claimed that The Tribal Chief did not understand a thing about it.

He then proceeded to issue his challenge, but before Reigns could give his answer, he attacked him with a kendo stick.

Unfortunately, things did not end as Rey had hoped, as the Head of the Table destroyed both him and his son Dominik yet again.

Roman Reigns has some family issues to deal with

While Roman Reigns will certainly have Rey Mysterio's challenge fresh on his mind, some family issues will be bothering him.

Things have been a bit heated between The Tribal Chief and his cousins, The Usos. On this week's show, Jey Uso, who was torn between Reigns and his brother, decided to walk out on both men.

Things are not looking good for the Bloodline at the moment and it remains to be seen if the Universal Champion will be fully focused on his feud with the SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Do you think we will see Roman go head-to-head against Jimmy Uso? Let us know in the comments below.

