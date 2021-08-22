"We just had great chemistry" - Rey Mysterio comments on being chosen to work with WWE Hall of Famer

Even though Rey Mysterio can have a stellar match with practically anybody on the WWE roster, the innovative luchador has had some of his best matches against Kurt Angle. The WWE Hall of Famer is one of Rey Mysterio's favorite wrestlers to work with and was honored to face him at WWE SummerSlam 2002.

Kurt Angle was one of Rey Mysterio's top rivals in WWE and both brought out the best in each other. Speaking on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Rey Mysterio discussed working with Kurt Angle and facing him at SummerSlam.

"I've always enjoyed watching SummerSlam as much as I would watching a WrestleMania." Mysterio said. "For some reason, it caught my attention and to have been able to face Kurt Angle for my first pay-per-view inside WWE was amazing. You don't know how nervous I was going in there competing against Kurt, especially because he had several opponents to pick from to feud with and I was the chosen one. So I had to make sure I went out there and I gave it all. Just put it on the line. We just had great chemistry. That was day one from something bigger yet to come."

Kurt Angle and Rey Mysterio shared the ring on many big occasions, including WrestleMania 22, in a triple threat match also involving Randy Orton. The match marked Rey Mysterio's first ever World Championship win in WWE after he pinned Orton.

Rey Mysterio looks to add another title win to his long list of accolades tonight at WWE SummerSlam

Rey Mysterio is tagging alongside his son Dominik Mysterio to take on The Usos for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship. The Usos captured the titles from the Mysterios on the WWE Money in the Bank kick-off show and the two teams will face off again tonight at WWE SummerSlam.

However, the Mysterios have faced some bumps in the road as Dominik has been making one too many mistakes in recent weeks, possibly being pushed by the idea of getting out of his father's shadow. Many fans believe this could potentially be a hint at WWE planting seeds for a break-up between the father and son duo down the line.

Check out Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE SummerSlam preview as Sid Pullar III was joined by Kenny "The Starmaker" Bolin to run down the matches announced for the show.

Share your thoughts on tonight's event in the comments section below.

Please credit WWE's The Bump and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription should you use the quote from this article.

Want to feel like a World Champion? Follow these steps, and you could feel just like The Nature Boy!

Edited by Aashran Mahajan