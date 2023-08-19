Rey Mysterio clears the air about potential heat with ally on WWE SmackDown

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio opened up about any potential heat with his ally, Santos Escobar, on the latest episode of SmackDown.

After winning the United States Invitational Tournament, Santos Escobar became the number-one contender for the United States Championship. He was set to compete for the title last week. However, prior to the match, Austin Theory viciously attacked Escobar, injuring him in the process.

This didn't deter Santos Escobar, who still wanted to compete. But as he was making his entrance, he was viciously attacked again by Theory. Rey Mysterio took Escobar's place and defeated him to win the United States Championship.

Tonight on SmackDown, Mysterio, and Escobar were guests on the Grayson Waller Effect. Grayson Waller wasted no time in accusing Rey of stealing Escobar's opportunity. However, Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio cleared the air, with the former saying that he had given Mysterio his blessing to take his spot out of respect. The Hall of Famer stated that he had not usurped Escobar's opportunity.

Austin Theory then came out and demanded that he get handed back his US Title because what happened to him was a tragedy. Pearce also came out to address the situation.

However, before he could say much, LA Knight came out and said he doesn't care who the champion is because he is going to win the title in the future. He then challenged Theory to a number one contender match which was approved by Pearce.

Given LA Knight's recent popularity, it will be interesting to see if he will be able to become the next US Champion.

