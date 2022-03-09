"I just want to ride into the sunset" - Rey Mysterio comments on his future goals in WWE

Rey Mysterio has opened up about his WWE run and what he wants to accomplish next in the company.

The former WWE Champion is one of the most decorated superstars in the history of the industry. He's regarded by many as the greatest cruiserweight star of all time. Mysterio is currently competing on Monday Night RAW in a tag team with his son Dominik.

During a recent interview with Complex, Rey Mysterio was asked if he has any current goals in WWE and obstacles he'd like to surmount. He responded by saying he's had a fantastic career, but he wants to ride into the sunset and watch his son's career take off.

"I’ve been very happy with the career that I’ve had, and it came with so many luxuries, so many blessings, so many friends, so many moments of traveling around the world. I never thought I would be able to share my culture, my lifestyle, my family around the world, and have fans in Europe, in Istanbul, in Saudi Arabia, and Iraq. To do Tribute to the Troops. Really, there’s not much I can ask for now. You know, I just want to ride into the sunset. I’m making the best out of these last couple of years. And then I just want to watch my son’s career flourish," said Mysterio.

Dominik and Rey Mysterio will compete as a tag team at WrestleMania for the first time

The father and son tag team of Dominik and Rey Mysterio are currently scheduled to take on The Miz and Logan Paul at WrestleMania 38 in a tag team match.

Dominik had his WWE debut in 2020 but will make his WrestleMania in-ring debut this year. The former SmackDown Tag Team Champions will compete as a team for the first time at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Who do you think will win at 'Mania? The Mysterios or The Miz and Logan Paul? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

