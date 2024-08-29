Rey Mysterio was in constant pain for the past two months; shares big update

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio has shared a huge update after revealing that he has been in pain for the past two months or so. In a new Instagram post, Rey wrote that he recently underwent stem cell therapy.

Mysterio is quite possibly the most recognized wrestler on the planet. He has been a mainstay in pro wrestling for more than three decades and is one of the most successful superstars in WWE history.

Rey Mysterio was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year. At 49, Rey is still in incredible shape and regularly wrestles on WWE TV. He revealed in an Instagram post that he had been in constant pain for the past couple of months and decided to get stem cell therapy.

Here's an excerpt from the post:

"On July 17th of this year I had the opportunity once again to enhance my body’s well being by repairing it with a good dosage of stem cell therapy with my friends @rejuvstem in the port of Cancun. For the past couple months prior to the treatment I had been waking up with constant pain around my knees, ankles, and shoulders. Very tight around the ankles and soreness all throughout my body & quite honestly was mentally preparing myself for another round of stem cell therapy."

Check out the full post below:

Rey Mysterio will be rooting for The Terror Twins at Bash in Berlin

At Bash in Berlin 2024, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest will take on Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in Mixed Tag Team action.

There was a time not too long ago when Rey hated Rhea and wanted nothing but the worst for The Nightmare for taking Dominik away from the Mysterio family.

A lot has changed over the past few weeks. Dominik betrayed Ripley and aligned with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam 2024. Rey Mysterio later sent a message to Ripley and Priest, clarifying that he is rooting for them to win at Bash in Berlin.

