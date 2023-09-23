Rey Mysterio to defend his United States Title against LWO member on WWE SmackDown 

On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, it was announced that Rey Mysterio will defend his United States Championship against Santos Escobar.

The two stars are part of the LWO, which also includes Zelina Vega, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde. This means that they'll have to fight each other again, but this time the championship will be on the line.

Last week on SmackDown, Santos Escobar challenged The Master of the 619 to a match for the United States Title during an in-ring segment. Rey Mysterio acted surprised at first, but he said that he was just joking, and accepted the challenge.

The duo teamed up to take on Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins in a tag team match on the blue brand this week, which they won. It was announced during the show that next week, Rey Mysterio will defend his US Title against Santos Escobar.

Expand Tweet

If Santos loses the bout, it could create some tension within the group, as he might not take the loss well. If he does win the gold, there could still be tension between him and Mysterio, depending on what takes place in the match and whether any heel tactics would be used to get the victory.

It'll be interesting to see who wins the match and what story can be told of it.

Do you think Santos will dethrone Rey? Sound off in the comments below!

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star