Rey Mysterio and son Dominik react to taking down top WWE star

Dominik and Rey Mysterio have shared their thoughts on how it felt to be the first WWE Superstars to take down Veer Mahaan physically in the latter's current run.

On the RAW after WrestleMania last month, Veer Mahaan finally arrived, as the Indian powerhouse sought to wreak havoc over WWE's main roster. Upon his re-debut, he targeted Dominik Mysterio, who was out of action for a considerable amount of time after facing off against Veer.

This past Monday on RAW, the Mysterios launched an assault on the former Indus Sher member. Speaking to Kevin Patrick, Rey and Dominik gave their reaction to going toe-to-toe with Veer.

"We saw the opportunity to give Veer a taste of his own medicine, a couple of weeks ago, he decided to attack my son and then go after me. Tonight, we took the opportunity and we put him down and we’re ready." (From 2:17 to 2:31)

Mahaan will undoubtedly look to get some revenge of his own against the father-and-son duo after being embarrassed by them last night on RAW.

Rey Mysterio on teaming with his son

Since 2020 The Mysterios have been inseparable inside the squared circle. The Lucha Libre icon has enjoyed a successful run in the tag team division alongside his son Dominik.

As a team, Rey and Dominik created history by becoming the first-ever father-son duo to win tag team gold, capturing the SmackDown Tag Team Championship in 2021.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Rey Mysterio expressed how it feels to work with Dominik both as a wrestler and father.

"It’s been an incredible journey ever since he started. I’m so proud of him. I’m his parent and I want the best for him. Watching him wrestle, sometimes it feels like I’m going to high school sports games, wanting him to stand out. I want him to do things the right way. He’s been in the ring for such little time, but he’s stepping in the ring with some of the top stars in the company. I just want to make sure there are no mistakes and no flaws." (H/T EWrestling)

Despite calls for Rey to return to singles action, the Mysterios are currently operating as a well-oiled machine. It will be interesting to see if Veer Mahaan can bounce back from the duo's latest attack.

