Rey Mysterio wants to create a WrestleMania moment with his son Dominik

WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio recently spoke of the importance of his match at WrestleMania this Saturday as he teams up with his son Dominik.

Since 2019, both Rey and Dominik have been inseparable in WWE, with the son by his father's side at all times. As a duo in the ring, the Mysterios became the first-ever father-son tag team to capture WWE gold as they won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship against Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler in 2021.

During a recent Q&A with WWE UK, Rey Mysterio spoke of wanting to create a WrestleMania moment with Dominik as well as the importance of coming out of Texas with a victory.

"My son and I have been working really hard and prepping up for this match because it's an important one. Not only is it my son's first WrestleMania moment but it's also our first WrestleMania moment together as father and son. I don't think there's ever been a father and son moment at WrestleMania, so we want to make sure that's established and we want to make sure we get that W."

Rey and Dominik will look to bring further honor to the Mysterio name this Saturday at WrestleMania when they face off against Logan Paul and The Miz in a tag team match.

Rey Mysterio is the WWE 2k22 cover star

A privilege that only a select few WWE Superstars can lay claim to is that of being a featured star in a WWE video game. Rey Mysterio is currently the face of the latest video game to hit the shelves as he is the WWE 2k22's cover star.

With its stacked roster and the return of the ever-so-popular General Manager mode, the game has received strong reviews. Continung his Q&A with WWE UK, Mysterio said how incredible the feedback from fans has been towards the game itself.

"The experience has been incredible. The feedback from the fans has been amazing. They are calling it the biggest game right now in the history of the company, so man, this is really cool." Rey added: "It definitely lives up to all the feedback that I have been receiving. The game is incredible. The images are just unbelievable. I'm blown away by the work."

Competing since 1989, Rey Mysterio has gone on to create a legendary career filled with explosive high-flying action and iconic accolades. Fans of the 619 master are surely thrilled to see him getting the recognition he deserves by being the cover star of WWE's latest 2k entry.

Are you excited to see Rey Mysterio compete with his son this weekend? Have you played WWE 2k22 yet? Sound off below!

