"We got to create a masterpiece" - top SmackDown star recalls his dream match with Rey Mysterio

WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet has opened up about his dream match with Rey Mysterio on Lucha Underground.

The Master of the 619 is often regarded as not only the best high flyer of our generation but also the biggest underdog of our time. The one man who might be able to challenge for those titles is Ricochet, who was known as Prince Puma when the two squared off in Lucha Underground.

The two showcased their high-flying skills in the ring and amazed the audience back in 2016. In a recent interview with SHAK Wrestling, the 33-year-old recalled his match with Mysterio:

"It was crazy because after the match I went to his the locker room and was just thanking him for everything because that was just a huge, absolute dream match of mine. Not only was it a dream match of mine, but we got to create a masterpiece that we created and we went out there and performed how we wanted it to be."

Ricochet went on to talk about catching up with Mysterio once he joined WWE. He hopes they'll be able to run the match back on a bigger stage:

"Once I got here... we got together and we just kind of reminisced like, 'Man, remember that?' And now we're actually here. And now we might actually have a chance to do it. Now we're here, so we might actually have a chance to do it once again and on a bigger scale. I really, really hope before he is done lacing the boots, that we get a chance to just lock horns again." [H/T - CBS Sports]

It would be interesting to see if a match between Rey Mysterio and Ricochet could happen at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Currently Rey and Dominik Mysterio are feuding with Veer Mahaan.

Ricochet said he wanted to be like Rey Mysterio when he started his career

Every young fan who watches wrestling wants to be like their idol when they grow up. One such fan was Ricochet, who idolized Rey Mysterio and wanted to be like him if he got a chance to work with WWE.

Ricochet made quite the name in the company as he was the only superstar to win the North American, United States and Intercontinental Championship. Speaking with SHAK Wrestling, the 33-year-old recalled how he wanted to start his career and enter WWE:

"I wanted to be like Rey Mysterio. I wanted to be like those guys. I wanted to be the Rock, even if it was on a smaller scale in someone's backyard. I wanted to do that," Ricochet said. "I never thought I would be in the WWE. I was just doing it because I liked it." [H/T - CBS Sports]

Ricochet went on to state how NXT changed the landscape of WWE.

"As the landscape of the WWE started to change a little bit -- the Balors and the Sami Zayns. Those guys really starting to change how the WWE views their athletes. Those guys are getting success there... I want to be in NXT at the Takeovers and do those things... I was like, 'That's what I want to do. That's why I want to be there.'" [H/T - CBS Sports]

It is safe to say that Ricochet got to live his dream as a WWE superstar and even teamed up with Rey Mysterio. It will be interesting to see what Ricochet does next as Gunther looks to get his hands on the champion.

