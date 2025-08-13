Rey Mysterio gave life-changing advice to Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes has revealed that he once received life-changing advice from WWE legend Rey Mysterio. The current WWE Champion left the promotion in 2016 after being unhappy with his creative direction on TV. However, Rhodes has revealed that he had a career-changing moment during his first stint with the organization.

Recently, Rhodes shared a clip from his conversation with country music star Jelly Roll on his What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast. The video was titled, "Cody Rhodes on the life-changing advice Rey Mysterio gave him." The American Nightmare also talked about his first big break in his wrestling career.

"There was a moment at the BOK Center, I'm in Oklahoma, and I was walking by the chairman's office, and Rey Mysterio pulled me aside and said, 'Hey, I want to wrestle you at WrestleMania. We're gonna go in [sic] the office and talk about it.' And I was ready, and I had my idea, and it was even written down in my backpack. But when I went in that room, when I came out, my career was different. It genuinely was a break beyond it wasn't just an opportunity, it was a break, it was something special," Rhodes said. [2:35 - 3:04]

The WWE Champion added that he didn't know how he should thank Rey for that other than acknowledge how important that conversation was to him.

"I forever, even though I don't share it with him enough. I forever think of Rey as if there's nothing, I have nothing, if this moment never happens." [3:05 - 3:16]

Cody Rhodes beat Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 27

Cody Rhodes had a memorable feud against Rey Mysterio in 2011. At that time, he was portraying the Dashing Cody persona. He suffered a real-life nose injury after Mysterio's 619 during a match and had to wear a protective mask.

The injury allowed Rhodes to adopt a more serious character on TV as he blamed Mysterio for disfiguring his nose and eventually challenged him to a match. A singles bout between the two was made official for WrestleMania 27, and The American Nightmare came out on top after hitting the Hall of Famer with a protective mask and then a Cross Rhodes.

