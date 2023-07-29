Rey Mysterio gets injured during match against LWO member on WWE SmackDown

Rey Mysterio injured himself tonight on WWE SmackDown during a match against a LWO member.

Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar have developed mutual respect and camaraderie for each other over the past several weeks, which led to the formation of the Latino World Order (LWO).

Although the group hasn't dominated the blue brand, they are still one of the most popular factions in the company. Rey and Santos Escobar were both part of the United States Invitational tournament.

After winning their initial matches, Rey and Escobar were scheduled to meet in the finals of the tournament. The fact that Rey and Escobar are mentor and protege made this match all the more interesting. Fans were waiting eagerly to see how these two superstars would behave towards each other during the match.

The match started with both men showing respect by shaking hands before the bell rang. However, things escalated quickly after both men slapped each other in the ring. The match went well until Santos Escobar hit a suicide dive into Rey.

Following this, Rey seemed injured and unable to continue. Hence, the referee called for the bell and handed the victory to Escobar.

With this win, Santos Escobar will challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship.

