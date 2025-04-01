Rey Mysterio giving up on Dominik Mysterio upsets WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Rey Mysterio and Dominik haven't seen eye to eye since the latter left his family to join The Judgment Day. Over the years, both men have faced each other in singles and multi-man matches. It seems Rey has completely given up on his son, which isn't sitting well with a WWE veteran.

During a recent episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo talked about the on-screen relationship between Rey Mysterio and Dominik, noting that fathers aren't supposed to abandon their children, regardless of "what sin the son has committed."

"Chris, you are a father. I am a father. Okay, you take that story right there. Bro, no matter what Dominik does, a father is never going to give up on his son. Never, ever. Now, they're two wrestlers on the card. You wouldn't even know it's father-son anymore. And you and I know as fathers, no matter what sin the son has committed, you are never, ever going to give up. Apparently, Rey has." From 24:05 onwards]

Rey Mysterio and Dominik last collided in singles competition on the July 1, 2024, episode of WWE RAW. Fans will have to wait to see if the two meet one-on-one in the ring again.

