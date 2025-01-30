Rey Mysterio has to go through special treatment days before Royal Rumble; health update amid rare maskless picture

Rey Mysterio has provided a health update and revealed that he has undergone two treatments before the Royal Rumble. He also shared pictures with his mask—a rare occurrence.

Rey Mysterio might be 50, but the star is still fast in the ring and puts on quite a show every time. The WWE legend has shown himself to be more than capable of holding his own; however, to maintain his speed and ability, he has to go through multiple treatments. The star has undergone another treatment ahead of the Royal Rumble. He also shared pictures without his mask.

Mysterio revealed that this Monday, he tried two different treatments before the Royal Rumble. The first was the Cold Laser Therapy treatment, which helps reduce inflammation and increases blood flow and oxygen to the brain.

"This past Monday I had the opportunity to try two incredible treatments that are helping me boost my overall health and recovery @arthyperbarics in ATL. First, I received Cold Laser Therapy (LLLT), which helps reduce inflammation, promotes blood flow, increases oxygen to the brain, and relieves pain. Just 20 minutes of this treatment left me feeling rejuvenated!"

He revealed that the second treatment was a session in the Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber, which helped him with his cellular health. The star said he felt much better, provided a health update, and was excited to continue his journey toward feeling better.

"Then, I took my recovery to the next level with a session in the Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber. After a thorough consultation, we determined the ideal pressure and dosage for my needs. I spent 90 minutes breathing in pure oxygen, which is known to support cellular health, enhance recovery, and improve well-being. 💪🧠 Feeling amazing and excited to continue this journey toward better health! 🙌"

Rey Mysterio is set to compete at the WWE Royal Rumble

While the star has a history of performing exceptionally well at the Royal Rumble in the past, given that he is now 50, the coming match is sure to be difficult for the star.

The legend announced his participation in the match earlier this week. Other stars who have declared their participation so far include Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Penta, John Cena, Sami Zayn, Logan Paul, and several others, including Rey Mysterio himself.

