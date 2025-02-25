  • home icon
Rey Mysterio gone from WWE indefinitely; officially announced

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Feb 25, 2025 04:55 GMT
The star has been ruled out (Credit: WWE.com)

Rey Mysterio is gone from WWE indefinitely. It was officially announced on RAW.

The WWE Hall of Famer may not be attending too many episodes of WWE RAW in the near future after he has now been ruled out of action. On WWE RAW this week, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods teamed up to face Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde and were able to defeat LWO.

Michael Cole announced officially on behalf of WWE, that Rey Mysterio was absent for a reason. He stated that Mysterio was out indefinitely and would not be part of WWE shows for the foreseeable future because of the attack by The New Day back on February 10.

Mysterio was attacked soon after he lost to Logan Paul in a qualification match for the Elimination Chamber. The star was left hurt and could hardly move afterward, with the rest of the LWO coming out to help him, but being too late to save him from the attack in the first place. The nature of the injury he suffered has not been made clear.

Fans will have to wait and see when he returns to the ring again and what he does when he comes back.

Edited by Debottam Saha
