Rey Mysterio hints at major betrayal in 2021 WWE Royal Rumble

Rey Mysterio has warned that he could betray his own son, Dominik Mysterio, if their paths cross in the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble match.

Dominik Mysterio made his WWE debut against Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam 2020. He has since been involved in storylines with Murphy, Rollins, and the rest of the Mysterio family, including Rey Mysterio and Aalyah Mysterio.

Speaking on The Bump, Rey Mysterio said Dominik did not mean to cause him to lose against King Corbin on last week’s SmackDown. However, in his next sentence, the WWE veteran admitted he would have to eliminate Dominik if they both begin this year’s 30-man Royal Rumble.

“I would have to throw him out right away. Yes! I mean, we have to do it. There is just no other option. Either he goes or I go, but I’m sure that I get first dibs on that, so he’s going over the top.”

Rey Mysterio has competed in 11 Royal Rumble matches in his WWE career. His most famous Royal Rumble appearance came in 2006 when he outlasted 29 other men to win the match. Dominik has never competed in a Royal Rumble.

Who could Rey Mysterio face in the Royal Rumble?

Daniel Bryan is among the favorites to win the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble

The 2021 WWE Royal Rumble will take place on January 31. Although Rey Mysterio has not officially been announced for the Royal Rumble, there are still 21 spots left in the men’s match.

Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, and Jeff Hardy are the confirmed entrants so far.